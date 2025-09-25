Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Bavarian branch of Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, are awarded the Commander’s Cup at the award ceremony for the North Knight of the Year competition, Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 05:23
Photo ID:
|9341247
VIRIN:
|250919-A-DT978-8575
Resolution:
|7819x5212
Size:
|22.57 MB
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
