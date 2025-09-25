Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, that helped orchestrate the North Knight of the Year competition, are awarded during a ceremony at Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9341245
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-DT978-8568
|Resolution:
|7431x4954
|Size:
|18.34 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
