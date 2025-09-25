Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Joshua Sample, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, receives a Certificate of Appreciation during the North Knight of the Year award ceremony at Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)