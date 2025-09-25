Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Bavarian branch of Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, are awarded the Commander’s Cup at the award ceremony for the North Knight of the Year competition, Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)