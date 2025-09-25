U.S. Army Sgt. Ricardo Blancarte and Spc. JeanPaul Rodriguez, both assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, are awarded NCO and Soldier of the Year awards during the North Knight of the Year award ceremony at Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9341239
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-DT978-8428
|Resolution:
|7124x4749
|Size:
|24.48 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS