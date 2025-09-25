Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ricardo Blancarte and Spc. JeanPaul Rodriguez, both assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, are awarded NCO and Soldier of the Year awards during the North Knight of the Year award ceremony at Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)