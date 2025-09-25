Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mateo Cervantes, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, receives an award for completing the Norwegian Ruck March to standard during the North Knight of the Year award ceremony at Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)