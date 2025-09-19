8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight perform decontamination procedures on Airmen during a nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The training was hosted by the 8th CES emergency management flight to ensure they maintain radiation and nuclear emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)