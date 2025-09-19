8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Desmond Hazeur, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, applies chemical resistant tape around the gas mask of Airman 1st Class Vanessa Nogueda-Castaneda, 8th CES emergency management journeyman, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. These Airmen were tasked with detecting simulated nuclear radiation and chemical hazards during an 8th CES emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)