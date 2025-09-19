8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight use a multi-function survey meter to detect simulated radioactive contamination during an emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The emergency management flight develops and executes plans for natural disasters, mishaps and enemy attacks with a focus on responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats and incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)