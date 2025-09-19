Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight use a multi-function survey meter to detect simulated radioactive contamination during an emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The emergency management flight develops and executes plans for natural disasters, mishaps and enemy attacks with a focus on responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats and incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9330029
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-ST571-1169
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.