8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mary Jo Paule, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management logistics non-commissioned officer in charge, sets up a multi-function survey meter during an 8th CES emergency management nuclear weapon training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. A survey meter is used to identify radioactive contamination, measure radiation dose rates and assess the overall safety of an environment during an emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)