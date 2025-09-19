8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight set up a portable air sampler during an 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. These air samplers are used to test the air for potential contamination, helping to determine if an area is safe for personnel to enter or operate in during an emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)