8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Airmen from the 8th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight coordinate emergency response plans during a nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. This training is an annual requirement for the emergency management flight and ensures they maintain nuclear response readiness by focusing on radiation-specific skills, equipment use, decontamination processes and area surveying to remain ready to respond to any emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)