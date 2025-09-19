Airmen from the 8th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight coordinate emergency response plans during a nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. This training is an annual requirement for the emergency management flight and ensures they maintain nuclear response readiness by focusing on radiation-specific skills, equipment use, decontamination processes and area surveying to remain ready to respond to any emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9330025
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-ST571-1050
|Resolution:
|5638x3751
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.