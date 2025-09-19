8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight and 8th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight scan a simulated patient for radioactive contamination during an emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The bioenvironmental engineering flight identifies, evaluates, and controls health and environmental hazards by assessing possible risks from chemicals and radiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)