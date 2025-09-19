8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and emergency management flight use a multi-function survey meter to detect simulated radioactive contamination during an emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. This training is an annual requirement for the emergency management flight and ensures they maintain nuclear response readiness by focusing on radiation-specific skills, equipment use, decontamination processes and area surveying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)