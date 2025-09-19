Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness [Image 6 of 10]

    8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and emergency management flight use a multi-function survey meter to detect simulated radioactive contamination during an emergency management nuclear weapon incident training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. This training is an annual requirement for the emergency management flight and ensures they maintain nuclear response readiness by focusing on radiation-specific skills, equipment use, decontamination processes and area surveying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 23:02
    Photo ID: 9330028
    VIRIN: 250918-F-ST571-1144
    Resolution: 5893x3921
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    This work, 8th CES and 8th MDG maintain nuclear and radiation emergency response readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Readiness
    Bioenvironmental Engineering
    Emergency Management

