57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

A U.S. Air Force Pararescuman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron applies face paint during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 allowed the 57th RQS to showcase and refine all aspects of Air Force special warfare while working alongside approximately 7,000 participants, including NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)