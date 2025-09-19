Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25 [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescuman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron applies face paint during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 allowed the 57th RQS to showcase and refine all aspects of Air Force special warfare while working alongside approximately 7,000 participants, including NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 17:03
    Photo ID: 9329811
    VIRIN: 250910-F-NR948-2332
    Resolution: 6313x4209
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25
    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    NATO
    57 RQS. StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download