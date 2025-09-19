57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron (left) speaks with a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. The 57th Rescue Squadron's participation in SJ25 showcased the Air Force special warfare forces’ ability to integrate and perform at high levels with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)