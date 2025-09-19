57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen and Tactical Air Control Party Airmen discuss simulated battle plans during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ 25 allowed the 57th RQS to showcase and refine all aspects of Air Force special warfare while working alongside approximately 7,000 participants, including NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)