57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment patrols friendly territory during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 allowed the 57th RQS to showcase and refine all aspects of Air Force special warfare while working alongside approximately 7,000 participants, including NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)