57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron searches for enemies during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. During SJ25, the 57th RQS brought specialized agility to showcase the Air Force special warfare’s ability to deploy anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
