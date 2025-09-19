57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron walks through simulated friendly territory during exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 provides the 57th RQS with the ability to showcase battle tactics and overall readiness through interoperability and integration in a large-scale NATO exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)