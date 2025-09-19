57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron patrols simulated friendly territory during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. The 57th Rescue Squadron's participation in SJ25 showcased the Air Force special warfare forces’ ability to integrate and perform at high levels with U.S. Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)