U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron search for opposing forces during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 provides the 57th RQS with the ability to showcase battle tactics and overall readiness through interoperability and integration in a large-scale NATO exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9329807
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-NR948-1912
|Resolution:
|7662x5108
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.