Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Brig. Gen. Henry Llewlyn-Usher, deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Delapena render a salute in honor of the division’s paratroopers during a sunset ceremony at De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The event commemorated the 48 Soldiers of the 82nd who gave their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9329426
|VIRIN:
|250920-A-NX575-1017
|Resolution:
|6495x4330
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
