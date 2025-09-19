Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

rig. Gen. Henry Llewlyn-Usher, deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, salutes veterans as they march across De Oversteek Bridge during a sunset ceremony in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025. The crossing honored the 48 paratroopers of the division who were killed securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944 and reaffirmed the enduring bond between the United States and the Netherlands.
|09.20.2025
|09.21.2025 04:51
|9329422
|250920-A-NX575-1009
|6225x4150
|6.81 MB
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|3
|0
