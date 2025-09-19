Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division joined Dutch citizens and veterans in a sunset crossing of De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025. The ceremony honored the 48 U.S. paratroopers of the 82nd who gave their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, symbolizing the lasting sacrifice and shared history between the United States and the Netherlands.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9329421
|VIRIN:
|250920-A-NX575-1007
|Resolution:
|3835x5753
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.