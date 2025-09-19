Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division joined Dutch citizens and veterans in a sunset crossing of De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025. The ceremony honored the 48 U.S. paratroopers of the 82nd who gave their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, symbolizing the lasting sacrifice and shared history between the United States and the Netherlands.