Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Veterans and paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division stand in formation with the color guard, rendering honors during a sunset ceremony at De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The salute paid tribute to the 48 paratroopers of the division who gave their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944.
