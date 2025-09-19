Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice [Image 9 of 9]

    Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Veterans and paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division stand in formation with the color guard, rendering honors during a sunset ceremony at De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The salute paid tribute to the 48 paratroopers of the division who gave their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    VIRIN: 250920-A-NX575-1016
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL
    StrongerTogether
    82ndAirborne
    OperationMarketGarden
    MarketGardenWWII

