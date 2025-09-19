Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marcus Micheli, Brig. Gen. Henry Llewlyn-Usher, deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, and paratroopers of the 82nd march alongside veterans during a sunset crossing of De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The ceremony paid tribute to the 48 paratroopers of the division who were killed securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944 and highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and the Netherlands.