Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Veterans, U.S. and Dutch leaders, and paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division march together across De Oversteek Bridge as its 48 lights illuminated one by one at sunset in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The symbolic crossing honored the 48 paratroopers who lost their lives securing the bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, a tradition that continues to unite the United States and the Netherlands in remembrance.