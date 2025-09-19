Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial stone stands at De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands, honoring the 48 paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division who were killed securing the crossing during Operation Market Garden in September 1944. The monument serves as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice and is the focal point of annual sunset marches held in their memory.