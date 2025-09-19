Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne's WWII Sacrifice

    Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A memorial stone stands at De Oversteek Bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands, honoring the 48 paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division who were killed securing the crossing during Operation Market Garden in September 1944. The monument serves as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice and is the focal point of annual sunset marches held in their memory.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 04:51
    Photo ID: 9329425
    VIRIN: 250920-A-NX575-1013
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    StrongerTogether
    82ndAirborne
    OperationMarketGarden
    MarketGardenWWII

