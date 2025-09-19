Sunset Crossing at De Oversteek Honors 82nd Airborne’s WWII Sacrifice

Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division stand by at De Oversteek Bridge during a sunset ceremony in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025. The event honored the 48 paratroopers who gave their lives securing the crossing during Operation Market Garden in 1944.
