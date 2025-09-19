TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, takes part in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT reinforces warrior ethos and mission preparedness through immersive, hands-on training in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)