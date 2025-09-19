TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera apprentice, conducts an unexploded ordinance 9-line during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT reinforces warrior ethos and mission preparedness through immersive, hands-on training in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)