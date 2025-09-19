Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2025: CBRN day [Image 8 of 12]

    TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, documents M8 Chemical Detection Paper in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT emphasizes small unit tactics, weapons proficiency, combat fitness, and operational documentation in high-stress, simulated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 20:23
    Photo ID: 9328630
    VIRIN: 250918-F-PJ095-1239
    Resolution: 5953x3961
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: CBRN day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFROGEN
    TacRat 2025

