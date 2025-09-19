TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera journeyman, documents M8 Chemical Detection Paper in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT emphasizes small unit tactics, weapons proficiency, combat fitness, and operational documentation in high-stress, simulated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)