TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, simulates decontaminating Airman 1st Class Justin Race, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT trains Combat Camera Airmen to support the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model, providing a sustainable force offering of Airmen and Airpower to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)