TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, conducts an unexploded ordinance 9-line during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. They were paired into small teams to locate and identify unexploded ordnance and to coordinate with the appropriate units for safe retrieval and disposal, this reinforces warrior ethos and mission preparedness through immersive, hands-on training in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9328631
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-PJ095-1250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
