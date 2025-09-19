U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, simulates decontaminating Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera apprentice, during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT reinforces warrior ethos and mission preparedness through immersive, hands-on training in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|09.18.2025
|09.19.2025 20:23
|9328629
|250918-F-PJ095-1200
|6048x4024
|9.12 MB
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
This work, TacRAT 2025: CBRN day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.