TacRAT 2025: CBRN day

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Ross, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera apprentice, takes part in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was conducted over five days, evaluating and enhancing the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)