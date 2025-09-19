Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Bond, Space Launch Delta 30 Director of Chapel Operations, discusses the importance of community interconnectedness alongside members of the local clergy at a luncheon and discussion panel during Vandenberg’s annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Various service members operating at the Western Range Operations Control Center, 30th Medical Group, Installation Deployment Readiness Center, and more, discussed their realms of support and the importance of interconnected spiritual service for team Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)