    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day [Image 3 of 8]

    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Space Launch Delta 30 Airmen and Guardians pose for a group photo with local community clergy members during the Clergy Connection Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg Space Force Base Chapel, the clergy members received mission briefings, attended a luncheon and discussion panel, and toured base facilities, including the Western Range Operations Control Center. Their continued visits each year deepen community ties and mission support of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

