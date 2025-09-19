Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capts. Denning Achidi (left) and Brian Burris (right), Space Launch Delta 30 Chaplains, delivers a chapel mission brief to local community clergy members highlighting the need for spiritual strength of Vandenberg service members and civilians at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel, the clergy members also received mission briefings, and toured base facilities, including the base chapel, Western Range Operations Control Center, and more. Their continued visits each year deepen community ties and mission support of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)