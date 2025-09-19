U.S. Air Force Capts. Denning Achidi (left) and Brian Burris (right), Space Launch Delta 30 Chaplains, delivers a chapel mission brief to local community clergy members highlighting the need for spiritual strength of Vandenberg service members and civilians at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel, the clergy members also received mission briefings, and toured base facilities, including the base chapel, Western Range Operations Control Center, and more. Their continued visits each year deepen community ties and mission support of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|9327519
|VIRIN:
|250918-X-PR456-1087
|Resolution:
|5412x3866
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.