    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day [Image 5 of 8]

    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Space Launch Delta 30 Airmen and Guardians, alongside members of the local community clergy, attend a luncheon and discussion panel during Vandenberg’s annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Various service members operating at the Western Range Operations Control Center, 30th Medical Group, Installation Deployment Readiness Center, and more, discussed their realms of support and the importance of interconnected spiritual service for team Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

