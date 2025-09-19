Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Burris, Space Launch Delta 30 Chaplain, presides over a luncheon and discussion panel with local community clergy members during the annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel, the clergy members also received mission briefings, and toured base facilities, including the Western Range Operations Control Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)