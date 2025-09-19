Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day [Image 7 of 8]

    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Burris, Space Launch Delta 30 Chaplain, presides over a luncheon and discussion panel with local community clergy members during the annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel, the clergy members also received mission briefings, and toured base facilities, including the Western Range Operations Control Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9327521
    VIRIN: 250918-X-PR456-1018
    Resolution: 4112x2937
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day
    spirituality
    Vandenberg
    space force
    air force
    religion
    military

