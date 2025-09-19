Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Space Launch Delta 30 Airmen and Guardians, alongside members of the local community clergy, visit the base chapel as part of Vandenberg’s annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Various service members operating at the Western Range Operations Control Center, 30th Medical Group, Installation Deployment Readiness Center, and more, discussed their realms of support and discussed the importance of interconnected spiritual service for team Vandenberg both in and out of the chapel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)