    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

    Vandenberg SFB Hosts 2025 Clergy Connection Day

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Denning Achidi, Space Launch Delta 30 Chapain, presides over a luncheon and discussion panel with local community clergy members during the annual Clergy Connection Day held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept 18, 2025. During the event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel, the clergy members also received mission briefings, and toured base facilities, including the Western Range Operations Control Center. Their continued visits each year deepen community ties and mission support of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025
    Photo ID: 9327454
    VIRIN: 250918-X-PR456-1059
    Resolution: 5296x3783
    Size: 9.95 MB
    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
