Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Neal Williams, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor supervisor, posts “Over the side” at the Fiscal Year 2026 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. After being pinned with their anchors, each chief received a combination cover, signifying a new position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
