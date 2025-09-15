Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    Master Chief Petty Officer retired Mike McEligot, Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Induction Ceremony guest speaker talks during the Fiscal Year 2026 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. McEligot served as the course supervisor for Navy Detachment Goodfellow in 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:31
    Photo ID: 9325139
    VIRIN: 250916-F-TB914-1097
    Resolution: 2168x1675
    Size: 230.85 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Chiefs, Navy Proud, CPOIC, E7, Sailors, CTIC, CTRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download