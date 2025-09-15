Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief petty officers attend the Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. They welcomed the newest chief petty officers with a pinning ceremony where the new chiefs had their anchors pinned and covers set by family, friends and mentors, marking a new milestone in their naval careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)