Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Micheal Turnage, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor, salutes the sideboys at the Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established, marking the transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)