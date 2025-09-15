Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    A chief petty officer cover is displayed during the Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:31
    Photo ID: 9325131
    VIRIN: 250916-F-TB914-1120
    Resolution: 2215x1712
    Size: 254.05 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Navy Chiefs, Navy Proud, CPOIC, E7, Sailors, CTIC, CTRC

