Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

A chief petty officer cover is displayed during the Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)